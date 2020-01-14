Award for Peterhead Therapet Mannie

A very special visitor to a Peterhead care home has received an award for his “outstanding” work with its service users.

Labrador dog Mannie has been named the joint runner-up for the Therapet of the Year Award 2019 by Canine Concern Scotland Trust.

Mannie and his owner Fiona Redford have been visiting Allandale House Care Home for people with mental health problems for many years now and is very much part of thefamily there.

Allandale House manager Sarah Wright said: “He has brought smiles and emotions to many people, our service users look forward to a Thursday morning to see our friend.

“We have one service user who has had a stroke and is an amputee, he is so gentle with her and gives her a wee lick and a paw which just makes her day. She always has a biscuit ready for him.

“He knows where he is at in Allandale House, heads straight to the kitchen for his treat then goes to see everyone.

He has just started “taking us for a walk” over to the beach. The service users get to take a lead and Mrs Redford had the other lead. This gave the service users a real sense of purpose being able to take Mannie for a walk.”

Sarah added: “Some of our service users previously had dogs before coming into the home so Mannie coming in allows them to continue to have a love for a dog.

“We are all very fond of Mannie and he has given service users a huge amount of pleasure and company over the years.”