Autistic society to hold youth group in Peterhead

Grampian Autistic Society is running a Peterhead Youth Group for individuals aged 13 to 18 with high-functioning Autism/Aspergers.

The group, which will hold its first meeting on Monday, February 3, will run each Monday from 5pm to 8pm until March 30. It will be held upstairs at Encounter Youth Cafe in Drummer’s Corner.

Please feel free to head along or drop in to say hello where you can meet staff as well as other teenagers.

The society will welcome any feedback that might help it make this a valuable and enjoyable experience for all.

For more information call 01224 277900 or email pearl.begbie@grampianautisticsociety.co.uk