Auchnagatt man inspire's son's caped crusade

A caped crusader will be walking the streets of Scotland for the month of November, to raise money to take on lung disease COPD.

Lawrence Cowan is director of communications at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland and his dad Richard, who lives in Auchnagatt, was diagnosed with the incurable condition four years ago.

Laurence will be wearing a specially-designed superhero outfit, complete with matching cape and mask, for the month of November as part of his #FundAHero fundraising challenge.

Lawrence, 34, who lives in Dunfermline, said: “My dad’s a real hero. The kindest and most encouraging man you’ll ever meet, but the lung disease COPD is taking his breath away.

“So many people living with COPD often feel very scared about the future. It is so important that there is someone there to listen, understand and offer advice when it matters. That’s what Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland’s Advice Line nurses do.

“A donation of just £10 will fund a call with a real life hero – one of the charity’s nurses who help people breathe better, get back their confidence and fights loneliness.”

Richard, who has been living with COPD for four years, said: “For so many people COPD doesn’t just take your breath away it takes your confidence and so much more. Support is so important. It’s really touching that Lawrence is helping others like this.”

If you want to get behind Lawrence, go to his just giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundahero