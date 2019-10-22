Appeal to trace missing man with Peterhead links

Police in Aberdeen and appealing for the public’s assistance in tracing a man reported missing from the Bridge of Don area

Kevin Buchan, 33, was last seen at around 11.50am on Monday, October 21 in Bridge of Don.

Concern is now growing for his welfare and officers are working to establish his current whereabouts.

Kevin is described as white, around 6ft 5ins tall, of slim build with short dark hair and dark stubble. He is likely to be wearing blue or grey jeans, a dark blue puffa-style jacket with ‘11°’ (degree) logo on the left chest and white trainers.

He has links to the Scotstown area and also to Peterhead.

Officers believe Kevin does not have access to a vehicle and will likely be travelling on public transport or by foot.

Sergeant Jim Raeburn of Bucksburn Police Station said: “We are conducting a number of inquiries in the local area and would ask for the public’s assistance in tracing Kevin.

“I would appeal to anyone who has seen or spoken to him since midday today (21st October) to contact police as soon as possible.

“If Kevin himself sees our appeal then I would ask that he gets in contact with police, or someone he trusts, so that we know he is safe.”

Those with information should call Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 1540 of October 21.