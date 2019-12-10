Appeal following Kirk Street crash

Police Scotland are investigating a road traffic collision which occurred about 12.45pm on Monday, December 9, on Kirk Street, Peterhead.

A 38 years-old male pedestrian was struck by a white Citroen Dispatch van and sustained life-threatening injuries.

Sergeant Henderson of the Road Policing Department said: "Enquiries are ongoing and we have already spoken with a number of witnesses.

"I would appeal to anyone who has not yet spoken to officers and believes they may have seen the vehicle or casualty prior to the collision or may have dash cam footage to contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number PS-20191209-1668.£