Anger over Peterhead road closure

Residents in Peterhead’s Scotstown Road and Iona Avenue are being plagued with high-speed drivers following the closure of a section of the town’s North Road.

A zebra crossing is being installed near to the roundabout meaning traffic is having to divert round the bypass.

The road was closed on November 18 and is not due to re-open until the start of December.

But already the diversion is having an adverse effect on residents in the Scotstown Road area who say some cars are driving at excessively high speed through the residential area, with the potential for a serious accident.

One resident told us: “It’s been a nightmare since the road closed. The increase in traffic is ridiculous and the speed at which some drivers are travelling is downright dangerous.”

Local councillor Dianne Beagrie says she has received several complaints from residents since the closure began.

“Many residents from Iona Avenue/Scotstown Road area have already been in touch with me regarding the increased volume of traffic and the speed at which it is travelling. I would urge vehicles using this route to be vigilant as this is a residential area and children are crossing these roads and the speed of traffic being reported is a concern.”

She added: “The zebra crossing is a very welcome addition to that area for the safety of pedestrians. However, I am aware of the issues the total road closure is causing and the lengthy timescale for the works.

“The original plan was to have one lane open but due to vehicles ignoring which side was closed and driving along anyway we now have total closure of the stretch or road.

“I have highlighted the issues with the council’s roads department and with the contractor, Hunter.”

A spokesperson for Aberdeenshire Council said: “Originally the agreement with the contractor was to close either the northbound or southbound at one time. However, drivers were not adhering to the lane closure and instead driving on the opposite carriageway. Police Scotland also witnessed drivers ignoring the signage.

“The decision was therefore made to close the road completely from Balmoor roundabout to Blackhouse Industrial Estate, which would ensure the safety of motorists and the workforce on site.

“The contractor has applied for a 21-day closure to complete the work required for installing a zebra crossing. Unfortunately, with these types of works there are multiple agencies involved, meaning more than one contractor is required at different times for civil engineering and electrical works.

“Additionally, Iona Avenue and Scotstown Road is not the official diversion route for this closure, yet drivers are using these roads as an alternative route. Aberdeenshire Council will be deploying further signage to try and discourage motorists (HGVs in particular) to stop using this route, and also to prevent vehicles travelling from Fraserburgh, to encourage them to use the diversion before entering the North Road.

“Aberdeenshire Council and Hunter Construction apologise for this closure, however, they hope the community will find benefit from the new zebra crossing.”