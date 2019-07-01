Ambitious Peterhead skatepark plans gathering pace

Ambitious plans to rejuvenate a popular Peterhead skatepark are gathering momentum.

Blueskate Peterhead is a community group made up of like-minded enthusiasts who are aiming to bring a new fit-for-purpose facility to Meethill.

Originally built in 2007, the skatepark has provided a great space for people of all ages to get together and skate but the facility is now in serious need of repair and has been given just three more years before it will been replacing.

The group is now undertaking a major fundraising drive and just a few weeks into its creation, it has already secured £750 in funding from the Buchan Development Partnership. That will go towards upgrading of the lighting as part of phase one of the development.

Tev Warrander, one of the volunteers on Blueskate Peterhead, said the second phase of the plan will be to hold consultations with the local community and skaters to identify what they want to see incorporated in the new plans.

He said: “I’ve been part of Blueskate since the beginning back in 1998 and the skatepark is close to my heart.

“It’s great to be involved again and help with the future of the park and to make it as relevant as it was all those years ago.

“I hope the community can get together and help support us with our plans.

Councillor Dianne Beagrie, who has been involved in the founding of the new group, said: “This is a very popular area for the community and expanding it will be very welcome.”

To get involved with Blueskate Peterhead visit Facebook @blueskatepeterhead or email blueskate.peterhead@gmail.com