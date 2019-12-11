Allard's Christmas gift to Peterhead mission

SNP MEP for Scotland Christian Allard has donated £200 to the Peterhead Fishermen’s Mission instead of sending Christmas cards this year.

Mr Allard, who is also a member of the EU Fisheries Committee, donated the money to the mission saying that the work it carries out makes a real and positive difference for many in the fishing industry.

Speaking as he handed over the cheque to Superintendent Steve Murray, Mr Allard said that the Peterhead mission offered support and a homely atmosphere for fishers that are far from home, which is especially important at Christmas.

He added that the festive period encourages an atmosphere of sharing and so it is important that we all remember people who are working away from their families and loved ones.

Christian said: “I am fortunate to be able to spend Christmas with my family this year. However, there will be many fishermen in Peterhead who will be far from home. That is why the work that missions such as those in Peterhead do are so important and why they need to be supported.

“It is difficult to be without loved ones at Christmas but a welcoming friendly face can really make a difference. That is why volunteers who staff the mission are so valuable.

“We know in the North East that many in the oil industry, armed forces and aid workers will be abroad or offshore this Christmas. As well as those who have to work long hours in our emergency services.

“Modern Scotland is a place where Merry Christmas will be said in many different languages and I will be wishing everyone a Joyeux Noel. Whatever language we speak, let us spread the festive spirit of sharing, whether among family and friends or those working away this Christmas.”