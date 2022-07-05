All roads lead to Peterhead for annual Scottish Weekl

The Red Arrows will be making a return to skies for the 60th event.

A packed programme of entertainment awaits locals and visitors alike with some new and exciting additions to this year’s programme alongside the ever popular events.

As is tradition, the week will begin with the crowning of this year’s Buchan Queen, Erika Paterson, and her princesses Alana Henderson and Melissa Watson.

Taking centre stage once again this year will be the RAF Red Arrows display team who will be flying over the Blue Toon to mark the special occasion on Wednesday, July 20.

The crowing of the Buchan Queen and her princesses will start week.

This year’s window display of shops will have the theme ‘60 Years of Scottish Week’ and we can't wait to see what exciting ideas our shopkeepers will come up with.

There will be a host of categories to vie for in this year’s ‘Best of Buchan’ awards, which will have two new categories for 2022 – Healthcare Worker of the Year and Environmental Champion of the Year.

And if that wasn't enough, everyone is invited along to Live on the Links featuring the Red Hot Chilli Pipers with support rom Mayah Herlihy and Marc Culley. If you haven't got your ticket to the concert then grab yours now before they sell out. It will be held on Thursday, July 21 from 6pm.

Tickets are also on sale for the new ‘Strictly Come Duncin’ (July 16 at Waterside Inn), Just Dance (July 19 at Community Theatre) and Peterhead’s Got Talent (July 24 at Community Theatre).