Aikey Brae stone circle to close temporarily for forestry works

An historic North-east stone circle is to be temporarily closed to the public to enable forestry- felling works to be undertaken.

Aikey Brae near Old Deer will be closed to the public from Monday, October 21 to Tuesday, November 22 to allow the operations to be undertaken safely.

The recumbent stone circle is a Scheduled Monument dating from the late Neolithic-Bronze Age periods and is owned by Aberdeenshire Council – featuring in its top ten trails leaflet.

Careful felling of some of the forestry and clearance of overgrown scrub will make this an even more appealing area for visitors to enjoy.

The site will be reopened to the public once felling is complete and the felled area will be partially replanted along with site access improvements over the next six months.

Located on the summit of Parkhouse Hill, at the time of its construction the stone circle would likely have stood alone on the hilltop with impressive 360-degree open views across the Buchan countryside.

Aberdeenshire is home to more than 70 recumbent stone circles just waiting to be discovered.

You can find details on the council’s website at www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/stonecircles