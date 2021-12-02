Aden Country Park closed due to storm damage

Fallen and dangerous trees, damaged during Storm Arwen, have resulted in the closure of Aden Country Park.

A sizeable number of trees were brought down or damaged by the high wind, and the two-week closure will allow time for staff to safely deal with the dangerous and damaged trees.

The gates to the park will be closed during this time.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Buchan Area Ranger reported yesterday that while the main drive and car parks in Aden Country Park had been cleared thanks to a huge effort by the park staff, fallen trees in other parts of the park would take several days to clear, with some paths through the woods still blocked.

Great efforts have been made to clear the main path, but there are many other dangerous and damaged trees throughout the park.

Concern was expressed for the safety of anyone walking in the park due to the possibility of further damaged trees falling.

As a result of the park’s closure, a number of events have had to becancelled or moved to different venues:

• Elf Experience: Refunds will be issues as soon as possible. Those who have booked should receive an email with a refund by 1pm tomorrow (Friday Decembe3) or contact [email protected]

• Christmas Fayre: The Christmas Fayre and Grotto due to have been held at the polytunnels will now be held at the Country Park Inn on Sunday, 11am-3.30pm.

• Santa’s Magical Room: This event is organised by Aberdeenshire Council’s museum service and it will be in touch with ticket holders in due course.