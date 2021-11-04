Action plan on Peterhead travel improvements is published

Peterhead facilitator Mark Chapman, from Buchan Dirlers, with the new action plan.

The Peterhead North Sustaining Choices action plan went live last week and the local facilitators from Buchan Dirlers, Buchan Development Partnership, NESTRANS and Aberdeenshire Council, hope the comprehensive plan will be used as a springboard for more active travel and sustainable transport projects in and around the town.

The action plan was compiled using the feedback from three online public consultations held earlier this year and a widely distributed questionnaire.

The Peterhead project facilitators now plan to share the plan with local groups and organisations. They will then be invited to attend a formal online launch event in November which will be combined with a "meet the funders" event.

The event will allow community groups to ask questions about the action plan and how they can use it, whilst also meeting funders that could be tapped into for local community projects. There will be an opportunity to ask funding questions and to gain some general hints and tips when it comes to writing funding applications.

Although the action plan is about Peterhead, the invitation is open to all groups and organisations looking at active travel projects.