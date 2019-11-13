Aberdeenshire pupils invited to design a Christmas card for MSP

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin is inviting young people from across the constituency to design a festive Christmas card for her.

Ms Martin has written to primary schools inviting them to participate in the competition with a short brief of an A5 drawing on the theme of ‘Think of the Environment at Christmas’.

The winning design will feature on the MSP’s official constituency Christmas card this year.

Ms Martin said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be launching my festive card competition. I have already visited several schools in my constituency and I never fail to be encouraged by our young people.

“I want to engage with even more children and young people so that they grow up feeling like their elected member is accessible and they want to participate in democracy. I’m looking forward getting my art-critic glasses on.”

If any Primary 6-7 age pupils wish to take part, entries can be submitted by mail to the constituency office at Unit 6, Colpy Business Park, Oldmeldrum, AB51 0FU or by email to gillian.martin.msp@parliament.scot