Aberdeenshire Library reading challenge scores with youngsters

The 4-4-2 Reading Challenge kicked off in Aberdeenshire recently and runs until May 17, 2020.

Children aged between five and 12 are challenged to read four books from any Live Life Aberdeenshire library to get free tickets to football matches.

They can read a choice of books from their local library, listen to talking books or download and read eBooks/eAudiobooks, also available from the library service.

For every book read children will receive a sticker/stamp on their card. When they have read four, they can exchange their completed challenge cards at participating football clubs for a free child ticket and half-price adult ticket at any home game during the 2019/2020 Scottish football season.

Of the participating clubs, Peterhead FC is the most local, with other clubs across Scotland also taking part.

Borrowers can redeem their cards at any of these clubs, offering a great opportunity to read more and support your favourite team.

The initiative was very successful during the 2017/2018 season, with 200 libraries in Scotland participating, 4,484 books and 300 football match tickets issued.

In Aberdeenshire, there were 73 sign ups in libraries, with a total of 691 books read.

Chair of Live Life Aberdeenshire’s Culture and Sport Sub-Committee, David Cook, said: “I’m thrilled our libraries will be supporting such a worthwhile initiative. Reading improves the mind while football encourages exercise and develops teamwork and leadership skills.

“I hope that young people from across Aberdeenshire get reading and enjoy cheering on their local teams.”

Funding for the 4-4-2 Reading Challenge has been provided by the SPFL.