Aberdeenshire Council urges landowners to inspect trees

Landowners across Aberdeenshire are being encouraged to inspect trees growing on their property which lie adjacent to roads and pavements.

With the increased threat of high winds during autumn and winter, Aberdeenshire Council is urging residents, farmers and other landowners to prune back overhanging branches and remove rotten or unstable trees before they fall.

In addition to the serious threat to passing pedestrians and traffic, falling trees can also cause significant and costly damage to walls, signs and road infrastructure.

Philip McKay, Head of Roads, Landscape and Waste Services, said: "As a responsible local authority, our priority in managing trees belonging to the council is public safety.

"Where we identify a hazard to either people or property then we will take the appropriate action to render the tree safe. It is vital that landowners follow our example and routinely inspect their trees for signs of disease, damage or instability."

Before carrying out or instructing any tree work, however, you must check whether a tree is subject to a tree protection order, a condition of a planning consent or in a conservation area.

Landowners can also find out about Scottish Forestry's role in the granting of permission to fell trees at http://bit.ly/ScottishForestry

Chair of the council's Infrastructure Services Committee, Councillor Peter Argyle, said: "Trees enhance our natural environment by improving air quality and contributing to the beauty of the natural landscape.

"We are blessed to have such an abundance and diverse range of trees across Aberdeenshire and I would urge anyone who has trees on their property which border roads to routinely inspect them."