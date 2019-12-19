Aberdeenshire Council's festive fortnight

Aberdeenshire Council’s public offices will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day (Wed, Dec 25, and Thu, Dec 26) as well as New Year’s Day (Wed, Jan 1) and Thu, Jan 2

Essential services will continue to operate and in case of emergency residents and the general public can contact the following numbers:

Housing repairs: 03456 08 12 03

Homelessness: 03456 08 12 03

Social work: 03456 08 12 06

Operating hours for Live Life Aberdeenshire venues can be found at https://www.livelifeaberdeenshire.org.uk/features-folder/libraries/festive-opening-hours/

Collection dates for waste and recycling over the festive fortnight can be found at https://www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/waste/christmas/