Aberdeenshire Council reveals 'green shoots of economic opportunities and investment'

Aberdeenshire Council has revealed “green shoots of economic opportunities and investment” in its Economic Development Annual Review for 2018/2019.

The objective of the council’s Economic Development Service is to create the conditions for a successful economy promoting sustainable growth, diversification and regeneration within Aberdeenshire and the wider region.

Its annual review gives an overview of some of the varied and significant work which it has undertaken over the past 12 months across a wide range of industries and economic sectors to build long-term benefits and success.

Chair of the council’s Infrastructure Services Committee, Councillor Peter Argyle, said: “With a new normal for the region, following previous years’ economic downturn due to suppressed oil prices, we have green shoots of economic opportunities and investment.

“We do now see the energy industry again investing and exploring. The Oil and Gas Technology Centre, a City Region Deal-funded innovation centre, has been supporting the industry throughout and inspiring our younger residents to consider a career in the energy industry.”

With 680Mw of renewable power now being generated by a mixture of onshore wind, biomass, solar and hydro, Cllr Argyle stressed that Aberdeenshire was playing a vital role in the transition to a lower carbon future.

He said the challenge now for individuals, organisations and partnerships is how to respond meaningfully to climate change and energy transition as the level of change expected by communities and consumers is becoming far more apparent.

Cllr Argyle added that he had enjoyed meeting businesses and industry leaders from the region’s diverse sectors, including energy, fishing and tourism, stressing it was clear that the area is taking on the challenge of diversification and opportunity.

He said: “Seeing the ambitious expansion of Peterhead Port Authority now welcoming trawlers to a new, state-of-the-art fish market, while supporting subsea vessels and the expanding cruise ship market, is excellent. Such investment is a symbol of the level of optimism in the businesses to invest in the infrastructure of their sectors.”

Head of Economic Development and Protective Services, Belinda Miller, said: “As a council, we work daily in partnership with agencies and organisations from across the North-east. Many of the updates in this year’s review would not have been possible without working

together.

“Partnerships provide opportunities that cannot be achieved on their own. They also assist us to use our resources more efficiently thus ensuring improved outcomes for our residents, from helping someone into employment, to a community setting up a new enterprise, to large scale strategic interventions such as the City Region Deal.”