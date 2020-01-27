Aberdeenshire Council makes further three-year commitment to NESFLAG

Aberdeenshire Council has pledged its ongoing commitment to the North East Scotland Fisheries Local Action Group (NESFLAG) for the next three years.

Established in 2014, NESFLAG is led by Aberdeenshire Council with the aim of implementing European Maritime and Fisheries Funding (EMFF) to deliver local development strategies.

The partnership comprises representatives of stakeholder organisations from the private, community and public sectors and covers coastal communities in both Aberdeenshire and Angus with links - either present or historic - to the fishing industry.

Managing EMFF funding of around £1.4 million, the partnership employs a small team funded by the LEADER programme.

Member of the council’s Infrastructure Services Committee heard on Thursday (Jan 23) that the local authority’s participation in NESFLAG remained vitally-important to both facilitate the drawdown of EMFF funding in Aberdeenshire and help in the delivery of council priorities.

Councillors heard that withdrawal from the partnership would reduce the ability of the council to influence and scrutinise partnership decisions on the award of EMFF funding and could also result in the loss of EMFF funding to Aberdeenshire if support to the partnership is withdrawn and an alternative lead partner was not found.

Chair of the Infrastructure Services Committee Cllr Peter Argyle said: “I am delighted that Aberdeenshire Council has demonstrated a renewed commitment to NESFLAG as it continues to support the sustainable development of our coastal communities.”

Vice-chair Cllr John Cox added: “NESFLAG support a wide range of projects – from adding value and promoting innovation in the fisheries and seafood supply chain to creating jobs, attracting young people and providing training in fisheries areas – which remains hugely important for our North-east communities.”

Fisheries funding will be targeted on coastal settlements with demonstrable associations with the fisheries sector and projects which align with the priorities of each area’s Local Development Strategy and EMFF objectives.