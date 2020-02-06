Aberdeenshire Council in fresh call for safe battery recycling

Aberdeenshire Council is encouraging residents to properly dispose of batteries to avoid the risk of fire.

It comes after recent nationwide research highlighted the dangers of not disposing of old batteries correctly.

New YouGov research suggests that only 43% of the public realise that, if damaged, lithium- ion batteries can spark fires.

The study on behalf of waste management firm Veolia claimed fires were occurring in the back of recycling and waste vehicles and at waste facilities due to the incorrect disposal of batteries.

For several years, Aberdeenshire Council has been encouraging residents to pop their redundant batteries into freely-available pink battery recycling bags. These can then be left out on top of either their recycling or waste bin lid for routine collection or taken to a recycling centre.

Batteries collected include AA, AAA, Sizes C, Size D, Button, Square, mobile phone batteries and laptop batteries.

Vehicle batteries and leisure batteries from equipment such as caravans are not suitable for the collections and should be taken to a recycling centre. Customers can collect the bags at libraries, service points or recycling centres.

Aberdeenshire Council Waste Manager Ros Baxter explained: “Most households will use equipment powered by batteries in some form or another, but lithium-ion batteries can become damaged during transit or simply by handling them.

“The potential risk of fire should never be underestimated as when they are in such close proximity to flammable material such as paper and plastics the results can be catastrophic.

“I would encourage everyone to use the pink battery recycling bags we provide completely free of charge to ensure they are disposed of safely.”