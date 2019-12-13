Aberdeen International Airport puts best paw forward for Sports Pup-sonality Awards

Aberdeen International Airport passengers will be met by some paws-itive ambassadors ahead of a busy weekend with the Sports Personality of the Year Awards today.

The award-winning Therapets will be on hand to greet passengers and visitors between 1pm-3pm to the Granite City ahead of the spectacle at night.

The airport’s Therapets project, a partnership with Canine Concern Scotland Trust, is designed to reduce anxiety associated with travelling through interaction with therapy dogs and has now been internationally acknowledged as industry leading.

Fraser Bain, airport duty manager at AIA and Diane Wood, lead representative and Trustee from Canine Concern Scotland Trust brought the initiative to the terminal which won the National Geographic Traveller’s Award for innovation on December 4.

Diane and Fraser collected the award at a glamorous ceremony in London.

Three canine friends Cullen (Beagle), Enzo (Red Labrador) and Grace (Scottish Deerhound) will help passengers using the airport on Sunday.

Fraser said: “The team have been a doing a fantastic job since the launch of the scheme in April and we look forward to building on this in 2020.”

Steve Szalay, managing director at Aberdeen International Airport, said: “Being awarded for innovation from the readers of National Geographic Traveller is a huge honour.

“There has been a real buzz in Aberdeen since the Sports Personality of the Year was announced and the airport is no different.

“Aberdeen International Airport, like many other organisations, has been preparing for the event and we are delighted our award-winning Therapets will be able to greet visitors.

“Our Therapets dogs are already much-loved by our regular passengers and we look forward to welcoming visitors to Aberdeen for such a fantastic event.”

Passengers can share their pictures on social media using the hashtag #caninecrewabz

The Canine Crew will be returning to the airport on Wednesday, December 18 as part of a fundraising day for Canine Concern Scotland Trust. Various members of four-legged crew members will be in attendance and looking for some attention.

To find out more about Aberdeen International Airport and our Therapets programme visit https://www.aberdeenairport.com/aberdeen-airport-guide/special-assistance/therapet-dogs-programme/