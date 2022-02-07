Arbuthnot Museum

The artwork, named ‘The Pool of Bethesda’, is no small piece of work that could be easily hidden, measuring a massive 6ft by 12ft, and was painted by the Italian Renaissance master Paolo Veronese.

It has been traced to the town’s Arbuthnot Museum following an appeal by a team of experts at the University of Melbourne who believed that the painting was lying in a private collection somewhere in Australia, which is where it was thought to have last been exhibited.

And, had it not been for Fiona Riddell who had formerly worked as a curator at the Arbuthnot Museum browsing Facebook, the Blue Toon link might never have been discovered.

An engraving of the missing masterpiece. Copyright: University of Melbourne.

At the time Fiona was researching a Whaling exhibition for the museum when the name James Volum cropped up. He was a very wealthy individual who had made his fortune from brewing in Geelong before returning to his homeland in 1882, along with the painting.

As a philanthropist, he donated it to the museum for the people of Peterhead to enjoy, and it is known to have been on display in the early 1900s, however, that is where the trail goes cold, and the mystery of the missing masterpiece, worth an estimated £13m, remains just that – a mystery!