A family Christmas for Peterhead toddler Holly

A Peterhead family will be having Christmas with a difference this year, as they spend the festive period in a flat near the hospital where their daughter is being treated for cancer.

Fiona and Jo Shepherd will be spending Christmas Day in their hospital apartment with their two year-old daughter Holly, who was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer, at just 19 months old.

Fiona said: “We were in Manchester for a week at the end of November for planning meetings, MRIs, CT scans and Holly also had to have a blood transfusion because her haemoglobin levels were too low for scans.

“We will be back down mid-December for around six to eight weeks in order for Holly to get her treatment.”

However, they didn’t miss out on the family festivities as Jo’s sister Morag offered to host Christmas dinner for the whole family on December 1, ensuring they had a Christmas to remember.

A GoFundMe page ‘For the Love of Holly’ is currently standing at just under £38,000 with a number of fundraisers still taking place across the town and beyond.

While Holly continues to fight the disease, her parents have thanked the community for their support and fundraising efforts.

“Everyone in and around the town has been so incredibly kind and generous, from calls, messages to visits to fundraising, food parcels, offers of houses to stay in in Aberdeen.

“And to have raised such an absolutely incredible amount of money for Holly is just overwhelming.”

Meanwhile, among the festive fundraisers still running are a Santa’s Grotto with raffles and donations and a BIG Christmas raffle draw which will be held on December 21 at 77 Berryden Road.

Donations have also been flooding in, including a £500 cash boost from Peterhead Rugby Club who held a casino night to raise funds.

For more details on all current fundraisers, please see the Facebook page ‘For the Love of Holly’.