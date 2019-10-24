A Christmas treat for Buchan cinema fans

Major redevelopment works are due to begin at the Gala Bingo site in Marischal Street, Peterhead with a planned December opening for The Arc Cinema.

The Irish cinema operator is investing £2 million in converting the former bingo hall into a state-of-the-art five-screen cinema due to open in time for Christmas.

The development of the scheme has been assisted by Aberdeenshire Council with a £200,000 cash injection from its Property Investment Fund.

The cinema will boast 422 luxury leather armchair seats, digital laser projection with 3D capability and Dolby Digital 7.1 surround sound, including the Fidelio system for the hard of hearing.

Access for all is key to The Arc Cinema’s offer - all five screens are wheelchair accessible and there will be subtitled screenings, kids’ clubs and parents and baby screenings.

The cinema will screen the latest blockbuster and independent films, as well as broadcast screenings of opera, ballet and theatrical productions. There will be a full range of delicious snacks and drinks on offer an all the screens are licensed so you can enjoy a beer or a glass of wine while watching the film.

The cinema is currently looking to appoint a new manager and in total will bring around 15 new jobs to Peterhead. It will make a significant contribution to energising the economy of Peterhead by giving people an additional reason to visit especially at night.

The Arc Cinema is an Irish cinema operator that is currently opening a number of sites in the UK.

Established in 2014, they specialise in creating very high-quality cinemas to serve local communities.

Arc Cinema spokesperson Brian Gilligan commented: “We are delighted to be bringing an Arc Cinema to Peterhead and being part of the town’s regeneration.

“We are sure that the local community will love their new cinema.

“Fans of our existing cinemas really appreciate the fact that we offer a luxurious VIP experience but we only charge standard cinema prices, and we think that unique combination is perfectly suited to Peterhead.”

