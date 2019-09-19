A body recovered from the coast near Boddam is thought to be that of missing man Ruairidh Sandison.

Mr Sandison, (24), was reported missing from Peterhead on Saturday, August 10 following a night out.

Ruairidh was last seen by friends in the Gadle Braes area around 4.20am that Saturday, and despite a massive police search operation including the force helicopter, drones, dogs and searchers, no trace was ever found of the young man.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We can confirm that shortly before midday on Wednesday, September 18, the body of a man was found on the north-east coast at Boddam. Formal identification has yet to place however, the family of 24-year-old Ruairidh Sandison, who was reported missing from Peterhead on Saturday, August 10 2019, has been informed.”

A source told the Buchanie that coastguard teams were called in to assist police officers in the recovery of the body following the discovery near the village of Boddam yesterday afternoon.