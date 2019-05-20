£2k boost for addiction charity

Local charity, Teen Challenge North East Scotland, has received a welcome boost of £2,000 to support its work to help men and women out of the nightmare of addiction.

TechnipFMC – a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects – donated the money to Teen Challenge after the safe completion of projects onboard its Deep Orient vessel.

For the achievement, the ship’s crew were given the opportunity to nominate charities to receive donations, and Second Engineer, John Ross, chose Teen Challenge North East Scotland.

The money will be used to help fund the running of Teen Challenge’s two residential addiction recovery centres; Sunnybrae, near Fyvie, and Benaiah, near Mintlaw.

TechnipFMC’s John Ross said: “I have been aware of the work of Teen Challenge North East Scotland for a number of years and know that addiction is still, sadly, an issue in my hometown, Fraserburgh.

“I have seen people recover from their addiction issues but know that there are still men and women in need of support.

“When the opportunity came up to nominate a charity for the £2,000 donation, due to the safe completion of projects on the Deep Orient, I decided to nominate Teen Challenge North East Scotland.

“I am delighted the nomination has been accepted and the charity will receive the contribution to help in its work to support hurting men and women out of addiction.”

Area Manager of Teen Challenge North East Scotland, Gordon Cruden, said: “We’re extremely grateful to TechnipFMC, and particularly thankful to the crew on the Deep Orient, for this kind donation towards our work to give hope and help to hurting men and women.

“In recent years, charities across the length and breadth of the UK have felt the impact of austerity measures and we’re no different, with a significant financial deficit being created.

“On top of that, costs relating to the running of our recovery homes continue to rise with, for example, new staff training requirements being introduced, meaning that actually more money is needed.

“Donations such as this are more vital than ever to help plug the funding gap and to assist us in supporting more people to find freedom from addiction.”