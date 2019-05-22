2019 Buchan Queen and Princesses announced

This year’s Buchan Queen and her two Princesses have been selected.

Christina Barnett was crowned as Buchan Queen, while the two Princesses are Emma Fraser and Aylie Donoghue.

The event was held at the Buchan Braes Hotel in Boddam on Saturday, May 18 and was hosted by Ritchie Grant and Martin Ingram of radio station Original 106.

This year there was a total of 11 ladies all hoping to be chosen as Buchan Queen.

The official crowning of the Buchan Queen will take place on the opening day of Peterhead Scottish Week on Saturday, July 20.

The Buchan Queen and her Princesses will attend the various events planned throughout the popular annual festival week to be held later this year.

Peterhead Scottish Week 2019 will run from Saturday 20 to Sunday 28 July.

For all of the latest Scottish Week updates see the event page on Facebook.