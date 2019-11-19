£2 million and beyond for Peterhead Relay event

Cancer Research UK representatives showed their appreciation to the local Relay for Life event after it raised more than £2m for the charity since it began in 2001.

Vikki Merrilees (Peterhead’s local fundraising manager) and Kelly Fallon (Scotland’s regional manager) were at the recent launch night for Relay 2020 at Buchanhaven Hearts social club when they received a surprise visitor in the form of Trudy Stammer, head of volunteer fundraising for the whole of the UK.

Peterhead Relay event chair, Lorraine Coleman, said: “It was such a special moment for all of the committee and teams when she walked in.

“She felt she had to thank us in person by coming all the way from London. I was truly speechless.”

Trudy has known Relay members Lorraine and Joyce Cameron since meeting them at a Relay summit in 2012 and came to the Blue Toon event in 2014. She has been a tremendous supporter of the Peterhead Relay ever since.

Lorraine continued: “Vikki started working with Relay for Life in August and can’t be any more enthusiastic and helpful. She is so delighted to be working with us and we are delighted to have her as our manager.

“Kelly was also there on launch night and she enjoyed every single moment of us and loved meeting us all.

“We’d like to thank Vikki, Kelly and Trudy for making the launch so special and for all your fabulous appreciation for what we do at Relay for Cancer Research UK.”

With funds raised to-date of a staggering £2,059469, the focus has now turned to the 2020 event.

Next year’s Relay will be held on the weekend of July 4 and 5.

It is a 24-hour event where teams take turns going round the track at Peterhead’s Catto Park. All fitness levels and ages can cope as it is a walk, not a run. Teams fundraise throughout the year and then enjoy the Relay day.

Sponsors are most appreciated and for more information call Lorraine on 07928 342619 or register a team or as a survivor at cruk.org/relay