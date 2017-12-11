Parents encouraged to make use of free flu vaccine

SNP MSP Stewart Stevenson is encouraging all parents and guardians in the Banffshire and Buchan Coast area to take advantage of the free flu vaccine before Christmas.

In a bid to keep children virus-free this winter, GP practices across Scotland are providing the nasal flu vaccine free of charge for children aged from two to five years.

SNP MSP Stewart Stevenson said: “With only two weeks left until Christmas I am urging all parents or guardians in the Banffshire and Buchan area who haven’t yet done so, to take their children between the ages of two and five to their local GP for the free flu vaccine.

“The nasal spray only takes a few minutes, is painless, and does not contain a live virus so will not cause flu in your child and can protect against flu for up to a year.

“It’s very important that children receive the vaccine, which the best defence against flu for your children and also helps reduce the spread of infectious flu.”