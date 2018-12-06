Pair charged over bag snatch in Peterhead

The man and woman are expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today (Thursday).
Police Scotland can confirm a 24 years-old woman who was arrested after a handbag was allegedly snatched from a woman in her 80s in the Broad Street area of Peterhead on Wednesday, December 5, has now been charged.

A 24 years-old man has also been charged.

Sergeant James Callander said: "Thankfully the woman was not injured following this incident and the handbag has been recovered however she has naturally been left extremely shaken.

"Once again I would like to thank the members of the public who were in the area at the time and who assisted the victim and the police. I would also like to thank the community for its support while enquiries were carried out.”

