Pair arrested over alleged cash theft

Police have arrested a man and a woman following an alleged cash theft in Peterhead.

It follows an incident in the town's Queen Street on Thursday afternoon.

Sergeant Scott McKay of Police Scotland said: "A man and a woman have been arrested following the report of an alleged theft of a mid three-figure sum of cash from a woman in the Queen Street area of Peterhead at around 2.20pm on Thursday, May 31.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information or who was in the area at the time is asked to contact police on 101 using reference number CF0130290518."