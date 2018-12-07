PACT given £220k funds for Peterhead project

Peterhead Area Community Trust (PACT) has been awarded almost £220,000 in Developer Obligation Funding.

The cash will be used to progress phase one of their ambitious plans to revitalise a disused area of the town.

PACT members Dianne Beagrie, Kevin O’Brien, Gavin Mundie, Graeme Mackie and Alan Fakley, said they were delighted to have been awarded the funding at the recent meeting of the Buchan area committee.

Phase one of the project involves the transformation of the Barclay Park pavilion into a bright and modern facility which will be available for use by community groups.

It will be fully accessible to all users and hopes to provide a community space with kitchen, changing facilities and accesible showers.

It will facilitate the full operation of the Barclay Park sports pitches and the whoe facilitiy will be maintained toa a high standard for community use.

PACT chair, Ms Beagrie, said: “This is an exciting time for the group. We have been working on this project for months and I am delighted that we now have the funds to begin.

“Once the refurbishment is complete we plan to have an opening event and encourage interested groups to come along and see the facility,”