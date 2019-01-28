Overnight resurfacing work to start on A90

A section of the A90 north of Hatton is set to benefit from resurfacing improvements with works scheduled to start tonight.

The resurfacing improvements will address any defects in the road and create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

The overnight works are scheduled to start tonight (Monday, January 28) and will take ten nights to complete.

The project will take place between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night with resurfacing works due to be completed by 6.30am on Saturday, February 9.

No works are expected to take place on Saturday or Sunday nights.

To ensure the safety of road workers as well as motorists, a 10mph convoy system will be in place during the improvements. All traffic management will be removed during the daytime.

Consultation has taken place with local residents and stakeholders in advance of the resurfacing works to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements and to minimise any inconvenience.

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative, said: “This £225,000 investment from Transport Scotland will improve this section of the A90 by removing existing carriageway defects, creating a smother and safer journey for motorists.

“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists as much as possible during the improvements, including carrying out the works overnight and avoiding working over the busy weekend periods.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential works on the A90. We encourage road users to plan their journey in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”