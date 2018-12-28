Outstanding support for Giving Tree

Organisers of this year’s Buchan Giving Tree have thanked all those who have made the collection one of the biggest yet.

The small dedicated band of volunteers who stage the annual collection said they were amazed by the generosity shown to the cause which supports individuals and families in need at Christmas.

Local shops, businesses and individuals have again rallied round to donate toys, clothing, books and gift vouchers for children and young adults in the area.

One of the organisers Shona Watson, who has had a long association with the Giving Tree, said: “We are absolutely amazed by the support we have received from the local community in terms of donations and fundraisers.

“Once again we have received a tremendous volume of donations from customers and staff of Morrisons, together with many collections from local offices, shops, salons, community facilities and local folk from across Buchan.

“The team at Apex Church have also been hosting a number of fundraisers for the cause which have to-date raised in excess of £1,000. Our own Giving Tree Christmas Party at the Palace Hotel was a massive success and again raised over £1,000.

“Modo have been outstanding in their assistance for the project yet again, and we have also been supported by M & H Logistics who generously gave us the use of a van to collect gifts and transport them to our bagging facility.”

As in previous years, local support agencies were asked to nominate individuals and families who required support, but there has been a considerable drop in referrals.

Shona said: “We have been taking referrals for families affected by low income, homelessness, benefit delay, poverty and deprivation. We also wrote to every school in Buchan seeking referrals.

“As a result of the support from the local community, several hundred children and families will have some gifts and enjoy a little bit of extra festive cheer this year.”