Outstanding students honoured in college awards

Two students from the Fraserburgh area have been presented with awards at a formal ceremony held recently at North East Scotland College.

Jordan Rackham (21) from Crimond received an achievement award while David Stewart (19) from Rosehearty accepted an award for demonstrating outstanding citizenship in his community.

Jordan first joined the college in 2014, originally as a general building student, then went on to study NC and HNC Built Environment, before joining the electrical team as a PEO student.

A college spokesperson said: "His attendance has been exceptionally high and he has shown a real passion for his studies, always striving to produce his very best.

"He continually works ahead of his peers and even looks for additional work from his lecturers. In addition to this, Jordan has come up with a unique business idea building replica costumes which utilises the skills and training being developed as part of his course."

David has been a member of the Scout Movement since he was eight years old and has progressed through the different stages to become a youth leader. He has achieved the Chief Scout’s Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum Awards and is currently working towards Diamond. He is hoping to go further and achieve the Queen’s Scout Award.

The spokesperson said: "He has been helping out with the cubs at Fraserburgh since the age of 14 and spends every Monday evening helping and organising events so the cubs can gain their badges.

"He also helps to organise and supervise different fundraising events so that the cost of travelling and taking part in camping weekends can be met for those unable to afford them. David travelled to Japan to the last world scout jamboree to represent Scotland and Fraserburgh where he made many good friends."

The Student Excellence Awards ceremony saw 21 students from across the college presented with awards by Rick Macleod, client manager for Scotland from ceremony sponsor Ede & Ravenscroft; Graham and Christian Mills; Michael Head and Dennis Scott from Aberdeen History Society and Colin McAllister, Trustee of Grampian Motor Training Trust (GMTT).