Every little helps as we look to build a better, healthier world
Every little helps, the saying goes. Like many in our ‘new normal’, I have wanted to adjust, listen and learn as to how we can do more to help our environment locally and globally, to help us and to better help local businesses, farmers and retailers by shopping local, eating greener and from local produce. Last week also saw Scotland's Climate Week 2021 and this focused my mind.
Shopping local and eating greener can be a challenge. I find myself like others, receiving fresh vegetable boxes, using farm shops and all locally sourced produce more than ever before. I’ve also tried zero-waste shops and refillery shops with fresh local produce and loads of zero-waste everyday products. Just taking some old jars or bottles and filling them up with a range of products from pasta and grains to shampoo and detergent is great, too.
Developing our food and drink sector in a healthy, sustainable and climate friendly way has to be the future. Affordability is crucial, of course. I am pleased that the Scottish Government will introduce a Good Food Nation Bill, providing a clear, legislative framework which places responsibilities to publish and adhere to statements of local and sustainable policy on food quality. Indeed, in our first 100 days the Scottish Government has produced a draft Local Food Strategy – aimed at ‘grow your own’ initiatives, connecting Scottish producers with buyers.
This is all part of work later this year on a single marketing brand for all Scottish produce – ‘Sustainably Scottish’ – which would be available to all Scottish based producers, manufacturers and suppliers who can satisfy stringent criteria on provenance and low carbon operations.
So there’s a lot going on about health, food and the way we can do things in a sustainable context!
I am keen to play my part in transforming this key sector for the area, to allow more fresh Scottish produce, with a healthier focus.
Every little does help, but my goodness, what a worthwhile thing to do for us now and all those bairns to come. Let’s build them a better, healthier world to inherit.
• Karen Adam is MSP for Banffshire & Buchan Coast. She can be contacted by emailing [email protected]