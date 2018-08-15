One man dead after incident on board Fraserburgh vessel

Investigations are continuing this morning into the death of a man onboard a pelagic fishing vessel berthed in Fraserburgh Harbour.

Emergency services received a call shortly after 2pm yesterday (Tuesday) for three men who had fallen ill aboard the Fraserburgh-registered Sunbeam.

Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, one man was pronounced dead a short time later. Four other men are also now receiving treatment, but are not believed to be in a life-threatening condition.

Inspector Nick Thom said: "Our thoughts are with this man’s family at this very sad time. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch."

He confirmed the man's next of kin had been informed of the tragedy.