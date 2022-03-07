The Lerwick-registered Njord capsized in the North Sea, around 100 nautical miles west of Stavanger.

The Norwegian Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (NJRCC) launched a rescue operation after the alarm was raised at about 1.39pm on Sunday.

Rescuers found the eight crew standing on the keel of the capsized vessel Njord.

A man has died and seven crew members have been rescued after a Scottish trawler capsized off Norway.

Three people were winched into a search and rescue helicopter and were flown to Haukeland University Hospital in Bergen where one of them subsequently died.

The other five people were picked up by the Olympic Challenger, an oil industry offshore vessel, which had responded to the Mayday relay issued by rescue services calling on vessels nearby to assist.

A spokesman for the JRCC said all three had inhaled diesel and one was later pronounced dead.

A NJRCC spokesman said: “When we were alerted we sent out resources and found eight people standing on the keel of the capsized fishing vessel.

“Three were taken into a search and rescue helicopter and five people were picked up by boat after we issued a Mayday relay.”

The NJRCC said the vessel is registered in Lerwick, however, it reportedly left Peterhead at the weekend.

According to reports from the BBC, the JRCC said there was no radio contact with the stricken 24m vessel but they were automatically alerted by the trawler's emergency position-indicating radio beacon.

No details regarding the man who died or the crew members involved in the incident have been released.