Official opening for new CLAN centre

A leading north-east cancer charity has officially opened a new centre in a purpose-designed community facility in Crimond.

CLAN Cancer Support has established a new wellbeing and support centre for anyone affected by cancer within the Crimond Medical and Community Hub.

Initially, the CLAN facility will open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Fridays from 10am to 4pm, with the option of further expanding services in line with future needs.

The centre will enable people to access a wide range of support for individuals directly affected by cancer, as well as their carers, family and friends, free of charge.

The new facility, which was officially opened on Friday, March 9, has a large drop-in area where CLAN staff and volunteers will offer support and information without the need for appointment, along with three separate rooms which will provide space for one-to-one support.

This will include one-to-one counselling, dedicated support for children, teenagers and families, a library and information service and complementary therapies aimed at pain and stress relief. Cancer related support groups will also be developed, along with a number of wellbeing activities.

CLAN Cancer Support received funding towards establishing the centre from Nexen Petroleum UK Limited and the Big Lottery Fund’s “Awards for All” programme.

Dr Colette Backwell, chief executive of CLAN Cancer Support, said: “Establishing a wellbeing and support centre in Crimond Community Hub offers us the opportunity to develop our own services in north Aberdeenshire and also to build valuable links with the other organisations within the Hub.

“I’m confident that this fantastic facility will play a key role in our aim to provide wellbeing and support services in the heart of the local communities we serve. It will allow us to build our outreach services to Fraserburgh and Peterhead and in the surrounding area from Stuartfield and New Deer in the south of the area to Lonmay and St Combs in the north.

Conrad Ritchie, chairman of Crimond Charitable Trust, said: “We are delighted that CLAN Cancer Support is now operational within the Crimond Medical and Community Hub.

“The services provided by the charity will complement the medical practice and benefit the local communities that are served by this facility.”