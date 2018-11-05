NorthConnect legacy fund increased

The developers behind an electricity superhighway connecting the north east and Norway are calling on local people to once again apply for funding from the NorthConnect Legacy Fund.

NorthConnect, the joint venture behind a 665km subsea interconnector, set up the initial £10,000 annual Legacy Fund in 2017.

The fund is administered by Foundation Scotland, for the benefit of people in Boddam, Longhaven, Cruden Bay, Peterhead, St Fergus, Mintlaw, Burnhaven, Hatton and the surrounding areas, including local seafaring communities and groups.

Due to the interest and number of projects applying to the fund in 2017, NorthConnect have doubled the pot to £20,000 for the 2018 round of funding.

The aims of the Fund are to provide sustainable support to the communities and stakeholders living, working and playing in the vicinity of the NorthConnect infrastructure including: the converter station, HVAC and HVDC cabling both on and offshore; support sustainable energy use and production; support sustainability, energy, environment, health and well-being education; increase participation in and access to contemporary culture, events and recreational activities in an environmentally sensitive manner, and preserve and enhance the natural environment for residents and visitors to the area.

The £20,000 fund will be managed by Foundation Scotland, an independent Scottish grant-making charity. The closing date for this round of applications is Monday, January 21, 2019. Local groups can apply for up to £1,500 per project.

Richard Blanchfield, the Head of Permitting & Agreements at NorthConnect in the UK, said: “NorthConnect had applications in 2017 totalling over £26,000 and while we were able to fund thirteen amazing projects, we hope to be able to support even more with the 2018 fund.”

The successful applicants in 2017 included Aberdeenshire Sailing Trust, Boddam Community Council, Crimond Community Centre, Hatton Cruden School, Mintlaw Academy Therapeutic Garden and Peterhead Sea Cadets.

Dr Blanchfield added: “NorthConnect will benefit the whole of Scotland once operational. It will help bring down the cost of electricity for the British consumer and at the same time enable the development of more renewable electricity capacity in Scotland.”

For further information about how to apply to the Fund visit www.foundationscotland.org.uk/programmes/NorthConnect or contact Foundation Scotland on 0131 524 0300.