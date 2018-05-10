Nominations sought for Buchan community councils

Nominations are being sought to fill vacancies on two community councils in the Buchan area over the coming weeks.

A total of 21 candidates are being sought for Deer Community Council, and one for Longside Community Council.

Nomination forms are available from Returning Officer Chris White at Buchan House, St Peter Street, Peterhead.

For digital copies or more details email buchan@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or call 01467 537634.

The deadline for nominations is Tuesday, May 22 for Longside Community Council and Friday, May 25 for Deer.

Elections may be held if the number of nominees outnumber the roles available.