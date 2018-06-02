New playpark for the Lido

Aberdeenshire Council is forging ahead with plans to create a new playpark at Peterhead’s Lido.

The Buchan Area Committee recently agreed to the allocation of some £50,000 for the new facility.

Peterhead South and Cruden councillor Alan Fakley said he was delighted the plans were progressing.

He said: “When I was out campaigning for the last council elections it was highlighted to me the poor state of the existing Lido playpark.

“It had fallen into a poor state and was attracting anti-social behaviour. On being elected I actively sought to have the playpark replaced and was successful in securing funding for it.”

Commenting on suggestions that the playpark could have had an impact on the local environment, Cllr Fakley confirmed: “There was never an intention to build it in the sand dunes which would have caused unacceptable damage to the fragile environment.”

He said the new playpark would be sited on an area of ground near the Maritime Centre cafe and closer to the caravan park.

“I’m pleased that the funding was agreed at the recent Buchan Area Committee and look forward to it being built,” he said.

It is understood, that the caravan site operators have agreed to collect any litter in the play area and surrounding area on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, the Lido is one of eight Aberdeenshire beaches to be recognised in the 2018 Keep Scotland Beautiful Scottish Beach Awards.

It has been rewarded along with Cruden Bay, Collieston, Fraserburgh, Fraserburgh Waters of Philorth, Inverboyndie, Balmedie and Stonehaven. The awards recognise the high standards provided to users - from keeping sand litter free to providing excellent information and accessible amenities.

Focusing on local environmental quality, the awards are designed to complement the work currently undertaken by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency on bathing water quality which actually saw the award-winning Cruden Bay beach rated ‘poor’.

Aberdeenshire Provost Councillor Bill Howatson said: “We’re pleased to have done so well in these awards, which are formal recognition of the consistently high standards of beaches throughout Aberdeenshire, and the work which goes in to keep them that way.”