New owner for Peterhead bed store

A well-known bed store in Peterhead has a new owner.

Danny Buckle, who owns Ellon Indoor Market, has taken the reins at Mr Beds following the retirement of the previous owner.

Commenting, Danny said: “When the chance to take over Mr Beds came up, and already having experience of selling beds at Ellon Bed Emporium, it made perfect sense; extending the company’s range of bedroom furniture, while still providing the same level of service to the local community and beyond that customers have come to expect.

“This is a great opportunity to expand our range of products and services currently on offer and, by having the two companies working together, we can ensure both stores’ customers receive even better value for money, and faster delivery times.”

With eight years’ experience in the furniture industry under his belt, this acquisition marks a natural step forwards for Danny, who understands the importance of the customers’ retail experience and aftersales care.

Mr Beds currently offers a wide range of quality beds, mattresses and furniture with the view to include full bedroom suites in the future.