New museum tour takes no prisoners

A new audio tour devised by Peterhead Prison Museum is taking no prisoners – but is taking visitors on a journey into the town’s past.

‘Peterhead Prison’ has been created by the team behind the museum, in collaboration with Geotourist, which sponsored the Innovation in Tourism category at this year’s Scottish Thistle Awards National Final, Scottish tourism’s premier awards ceremony.

National tourism body, VisitScotland, hopes the tour will encourage visitors to get out and explore the historical town and understand the stories, businesses and people who work and live in the area.

Beginning at South Breakwater, the GPS audio Geotourist trail takes in Peterhead Port and Meethill Tower, before arriving at Peterhead Prison.

The former HM Convict Prison at Peterhead, which sits within the Admiralty Gateway complex, took home the Innovation in Tourism award at the Aberdeen City and Shire Tourism Awards last year and represented the region at the Scottish Thistle Awards National Final held in March.

The four-star attraction offers visitors the “inside story” of the brave personnel that staffed the only convict prison in Scotland from August 1888 to December 2013.

Peterhead Prison Museum may not have won the national prize, but it is hoping to win over visitors with its historical tour of the town.

Alex Geddes, Operations Manager at Peterhead Prison Museum said: “It has been a great experience working with the team from Geotourist and we’re delighted to be a part of the whole innovative concept.

“We do all we can to make our visitors experience a memorable one and known this latest addition to our offering will play a significant part in that experience.

“We are currently developing a far larger model with the Geotourist team, which I hope will support a greater interest in exploring the whole town itself when visitors arrive to see our museum.”