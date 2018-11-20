New Minister for Maud church

Maud and Savoch Church linked with New Deer, St Kane’s, recently welcomed their new Minister, Reverend Aileen McFie

After five years in vacancy her arrival marks an exciting new stage in the life of the congregations with a new shepherd for the flock.

Reverend McFie’s Induction took place at St Kane’s Church on the evening of Thursday, November 15. This was followed by a social evening at the church centre.

Along with a very warm welcome for Reverend McFie thanks were given to Robert Esson for his work as Interim Moderator to the Charge for the last 18 months and grateful thanks were also given to the Reverend Billy Macmillan for his work and contribution to the churches during his time as Interim Moderator in the earlier period of vacancy.

Reverend McFie was “Preached In” at a joint service at Maud and Savoch Church on Sunday, November 18 where she was warmly welcomed by a large and lively congregation from the two churches and the wider community.

The sharing of food and fellowship followed with at a soup and sweet served in a packed church hall.

A spokesperson for the church said: "We warmly welcome Reverend McFie and her husband, David, to Buchan and to our churches and communities. We hope that they will be very happy here."

Reverend McFie will lead worship at Maud and Savoch Church at 10am and at St Kane’s Church at 11.30am on Sunday, November 25.