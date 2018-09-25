New look plan for Drummers Corner

Peterhead town centre is set to receive a modern transformation as part of ongoing regeneration efforts.

Designs have been released showing a brand new look for Drummers Corner.

The design was pieced together after receiving feedback from the local community to ensure it met with the town’s needs.

It is hoped that the revamp of Drummers Corner will support the town to prosper as a key town centre destination, as part of a wider regeneration programme ongoing in four of the area’s northern towns.

The new design includes an improved Drum shelter, in accordance with the principles laid down by the public during the Choose Peterhead design workshops.

The designs were developed in detail by landscape architects, TGP Landscape Design, in consultation with Buchan councillors, Peterhead Community Council, Light Up Peterhead, Rediscover Peterhead and Peterhead Scottish Week.

Chair of the Buchan Area Committee and the Peterhead Development Partnership, councillor Norman Smith said: “It has been a long process, but it was important to get this design right and create a public space Peterhead can be proud of.

“As the designs developed, it became clear the Drum was really important to everyone, so we pushed for a more creative design.

“We’re very happy with what’s proposed and look forward to the work starting.”

The designs include improved lighting, making the area more inviting in the evening, and new seating, focussed on the Drum as a performance space.

Materials to be used include toughened glass to provide added shelter in the Drum, which will also be replicated in the seating, giving the space a modern look and feel.

A budget has been agreed by Aberdeenshire Council through the Peterhead Development Partnership Vision and Action Plan to deliver the designs.

Works will go out to tender in October, with work expected to take place in early next year.

The work is is expected to be finished by spring 2019.