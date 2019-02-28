New defibrillator unveiled at Crimond

A vital piece of life-saving equipment has been unveiled at Crimond School.

The new defibrillator was purchased thanks to Crimond Area Tenants and Residents Association (CATRA).

CATRA chair, Julie Pickering, officially unveiled the defibrillator at a special ceremony on Monday, February 25.

Julie said: “CATRA was formed in 2004 in an effort to improve the lives of people residing in Crimond and maintain the environment.

“Over the years CATRA has solved many problems with the help of local Councillors, Council officers and Police Scotland.

“For example in 2009 a total of £16,000 was raised by CATRA for our stunning display of Christmas lights.

“To maintain the lights CATRA hosts a Fun Run every year, the proceeds of which pay for repairs, erecting and dismantling the lights.

“Also in the interest of safety we managed to have the bus shelter moved from Logie Drive opposite the school to the site of the old chip shop at the Corse.”

She added: “Last year it was decided to raise funds for a defibrillator for the community and our target was achieved by September, having received very generous donations from SSE Resilience Fund, Banff and Buchan Tractor and Engine Club, and Crimond School.

“It has been a long haul but we are here now and it is an excellent machine.”

Crimond School head teacher Hilda Creighton said: “At the school we have Champion Citizens who raise money for charities.

“At our last dress down day they chose to raise money for the defibrillator fund.”

CATRA will now look to install CCTV next to the defibrillator.

The Scottish Ambulance Service will provide training sessions to children at the school as well as their parents and members of the local community.