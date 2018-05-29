‘New aquarium business opens in Peterhead

A new aquarium business has opened its doors in Peterhead’s Broad Street.

Buchan Aquatics has been launched by enthusiast Gilbert Burnett who is keen to see local folk visit his new venture.

Having had a keen interest in keeping fish for some 30 years, Gilbert (39) has taken the plunge and started up on his own.

Last week he was welcomed to the town by Rediscover Peterhead BID manager Iain Sutherland who said it was heartening to see a new business opening its doors.

Iain told us: “This business brings a bit of theatre to the town - visitors can see the fish up close and get advice on keeping fish, equipment and so on.

“I am delighted to see a new business opening its doors in Peterhead town centre and wish Gilbert all the very best for the future.”

The decision to open the store came about with the announcement that the Peterhead and District Aquarist Society would soon be closing the doors of its Merchant Street premises.

Gilbert told us: “I didn’t want to see all the society’s hard work over the years go to waste so I thought I would set up on my own.

“We will be stocking a range of both cold water and tropical warm water fish, plus we will offer advice on looking after fish.

“We will also be stocking a range of foods, tanks, accessories and starter packs so everyone can enjoy this pastime.”

Meanwhile, Rediscover Peterhead has revealed that over recent weekends, 219 nests and 375 gull eggs have been removed from town centre premises by specialists Preslys.

Mr Sutherland says the programme will make the town centre safer and cleaner for everyone to enjoy.

Previous crackdowns on gulls in Peterhead by Aberdeenshire Council between April and July 2016 and again last year saw a total of 327 nests and 685 eggs removed.