New allotments growing ever closer for Peterhead

An additional 40 community allotments could soon be springing up in Peterhead.

Organisers of the Shape Up Peterhead group have unveiled ambitious plans to create the much-needed family-friendly facility at Collieburn Park.

It will be hosting a public meeting at Buchan House at 7pm on Tuesday, September 18 to formally outline its plans for the Maggie Black’s Community Allotment initiative.

Shape Up Peterhead coordinator PJ Coutts said he was excited by the support and enthusiasm demonstrated for the project across the town.

He told us: “We asked people for their thoughts on the new allotments and we were indundated with positive feedback.

“We know already that the demand will outstrip what we can create initially, but there would be potential to extend if it proves successful.”

The aim is to transform an area of overgrown ground to create 30-40 allotments which will surround a playpark.

PJ explained: “The idea is to enable families to work in the allotments and have something for the kids to enjoy alongside them.

“We’re also hoping to get local schools and community groups on side so we can demonstrate where food comes from and host growing, cooking and nutritional classes in the fullness of time.”

The Peterhead initiative is being modelled on the hugely-successful Aden Park allotment project which would see tenants receive a 10x10m plot, a shed and water butt as part of the annual package.

PJ continued: “We are currently drawing up plans for the allotments which will enable us to submit a major application to the Climate Challenge Fund.

“But we really do need local residents and community groups to get round the table with us on the 18th to establish the need and support.

“This will be a 100% community-focussed project. It will require volunteers to clear and prepare the site, ensure the project is well run and to help out with ongoing fundraising and activities.”

PJ, who also runs the very successful Fit Club under the Shape Up Peterhead umbrella, is hopeful that the allotments project could provide a key link for walks and routes in the area and even lead to the creation of a cycling club and community hub.