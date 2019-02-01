Nearly 300 members gathered to celebrate Robert Burns

The 193rd Dinner of Peterhead Burns Club took place on Friday, January 25 at the Palace Hotel.

The event was celebrated by nearly 300 members and guests who gathered to celebrate Our National Bard’s Birthday with “Speeches, Sangs and Clatter” in a most joyful and successful evening.

The Top Table speakers and guests

Jim Murray again orchestrated the evening as Croupier directing the proceedings with great flare and panache.

After being piped in by Sinclair Lamb, Malcolm White gave a most passionate rendition of “To The Haggis”.

Following an excellent Burn’s Dinner expertly served by the Palace Hotel staff, Fraternal Greetings from sister clubs were read by the Club’s Honorary Secretary Andrew Bruce.

The President this year was a former Honorary Secretary of Peterhead Burns Club, Sherriff John MacRitchie, a former Peterhead Solicitor and Chief Magistrate in St Helena, who delivered a most entertaining and knowledgeable Immortal Memory.

Sherriff John MacRitchie, President of Peterhead Burns Club

Gerry Smith toasted the guests followed by a toast to “Puir Auld Scotland” which was delivered by Kevin Oliphant.

Gordon Hay recited the Burn’s Poem, “To the Toothache” and Gordon Mackay delivered that old Burn’s favourite, “Tam O’Shanter”.

The company was entertained by Burn’s songs by Robert Lovie, accompanied on the piano by Gordon Hay.

Further musical entertainment was in the most capable hands of renowned fiddlers Paul and David Anderson of Tarland.