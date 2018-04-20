NE creative and tourist industries can grow after Brexit

A North East MP believes the great creative spark which exists in the region can grow after Britain leaves the EU.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid highlighted the importance of tourism and the arts during a Westminster debate on UK opportunities, post-Brexit.

Mr Duguid said he believed in the “living history” of Aberdeenshire’s castle trail and museums, the “dolphin coast” enjoyed by tourists for decades, and golf courses which remain the envy of the world.

He added: “A report commissioned for Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen in 2014 found that the creative industries in the north-east of Scotland, where my constituency of Banff and Buchan is located, employ around 6,000 people in more than 1,500 businesses.

“In the north-east of Scotland alone, the sector generated annual revenues in excess of £600 million.”

Around 7% of people working in the creative sector are non-UK EU nationals, roughly in line with the average across all industries.

Mr Duguid supports the design of a future immigration system that will protect the sector, alongside the hospitality and fish processing industries.

He said: “I ask the Government to keep the needs of this industry in mind when designing a future immigration system, whether that be the needs of the creative industry, tourism, hospitality or indeed those of the fishing and fish processing sectors and food and drink in general, which I have spoken up for in this place on several occasions…

“We are a world leader in this area, and that will not disappear overnight—far from it. The Government rightly speak about building a new global Britain after Brexit.

"Why not build it on the back of our sensational creative talent and beautiful destinations?”